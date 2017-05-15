Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Dating News: Casper Smart Has No Jealousy Over J Lo's New Relationship

Many fans of Jennifer Lopez have expressed their support for the singer's new romance with Alex Rodriguez. Even Casper Smart has revealed that he has no jealousy or animosity over the ex-Yankees star dating his ex-girlfriend.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

When TMZ Sports asked the 30-year-old dancer about the baseball athlete, Smart praised him as an "incredible player" and a "legend." He also added that he heard Rodriguez is actually "an incredibly nice guy."

The "Dirty Dancing" star has yet to meet the 41-year-old former Yankees player, but Smart has revealed that he feels no jealousy over the "J-Rod" couple, seemingly giving his full blessing.

"It's all respect and love," Smart said.

Smart and Lopez first met while he was working as her backup dancer, and the couple dated on and off from 2011 until 2016. He also told Us Weekly back in March that he has remained good friends with the pop superstar even after their split, going so far as to say that Lopez is "phenomenal."

The "Shades of Blue" actress and Rodriguez have been dating for more than three months. The couple made their official red carpet debut on May 1 at the 2017 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In an interview with NBC's Today, the pop superstar revealed what went on inside the Met Gala during her date with Rodriguez, and what she loves most about her new man.

"We had a great time. We went in. We danced. You know, it was awesome," Lopez said.

"One of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance, so it's easy," she explained. "He can dance. He dances merengue, he dances all the important stuff for me when the Spanish music comes on."

When asked about what she thought of their couple pet name, the singer confessed that she does not mind what fans call them, but she did admit that she preferred "J-Rod" over "A-Lo."