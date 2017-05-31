Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez News: Pair's Romance Continuing to Deepen as Their Kids Are Getting Along

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are mega stars in their chosen fields, and all that star power apparently has not gotten in the way of the couple and their kids forming a nice, happy family together.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonA photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

In a new report, Life & Style detailed how the couple's relationship impacted the lives of their kids.

Rodriguez has two daughters named Ella and Natasha, while Lopez has two kids of her own, Emme and Max.

As the aforementioned report noted, it looked as though Lopez, Rodriguez and their kids have all been spending quality time together, and there were smiles on everyone's faces as well.

Apparently, there was some concern at the start that things were not going to go this well with the couple's kids. As a source spoken to by the website shared, the concerns stemmed from the kids' ages and how they may compete for the attention of their famous parents.

That has not proven to be a problem, however, and the source revealed that the kids have gotten along swimmingly, much to the delight of Lopez.

In related news, it may not just be Rodriguez's personal life that may be on the upswing lately as recent reports hinted that the former New York Yankees third baseman was also set to expand his work in broadcasting.

According to a report from Page Six, Rodriguez is set to make more appearances across different ABC News programs, including "Good Morning America," "Nightline" and "World News Tonight."

Topics Rodriguez is reportedly interested in covering during his appearances include family, finance and sports.

After retiring from baseball, Rodriguez made a splash in the broadcasting business as an analyst for Fox Sports, but he was apparently looking to expand his horizons even further.

More news about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez should be made available in the near future.