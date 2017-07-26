Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Romantic Double Birthday Bash

"Shades of Blue" star Jennifer Lopez, 48, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, decided to have a double birthday bash due to having been born in the same month: July. The loved-up couple took a photo where they were sandwiched between their cakes. The snap was shared by Marc Anthony's ex-wife on her Instagram account.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, while Rodriguez celebrates his birthday every July 27. Now that they are a couple, they decided to celebrate it together and the lovers had a lavish birthday bash in Miami over the weekend. Lopez's cake was adorned with 10,000 pieces of Swarovski crystals as reported by People.

The six-tier cake in ivory and gold had roses and was covered with crystals. Meanwhile, A-Rod's cake had an art deco theme with geometrical patterns in white, black and gold colors. Both of their names were crafted in metal and covered with crystals.

Lopez and her baseball star boyfriend were both well-dressed for the occasion as seen in a photo that was shared by "World of Dance" star. J.Lo looked so sexy in a see-through black mini dress with cutouts that showed her well-trimmed body.

Rodriguez captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to us #leos #305."

In another shared photo, Lopez is seen whispering in her beau's ear. She captioned it, "In a crowded room but it's just the two of you."

Photos of the pair were aplenty and in one, Rodriguez expressed his love for his girlfriend of four months, as reported by Us Weekly. He wrote, "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! [heart emoji]"

It seems that Lopez and Rodriguez found in each other a perfect partner. Both of them are in their 40s, have children and Latinos.