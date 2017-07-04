Jennifer Lopez to Release New Single on July 4

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Judge Jennifer Lopez waves during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lopez is definitely the queen of Instagram announcements. Just recently, the 47-year-old actress and singer announced through the social media platforms Instagram and Twitter the release date of her new Spanish language single called "Ni Tu Ni Yo."

As announced by Lopez, "Ni Tu Ni Yo" will be released on the Fourth of July.

For a while now, it has been announced that Lopez is on the process of releasing a Spanish language album produced none other than her ex-husband and the father to her twins, Marc Anthony. The said Spanish language album is expected to be released sometime this year.

Lopez made the announcement by posting the cover art for her newest single on Instagram. In the image, Lopez can be seen wearing a custom flowing yellow dress made by Michael Costello and made sure to keep her legs visible. The song will also feature Lopez's friends Gente de Zona. It has also been revealed that there is already a music video for her new single.

"Ni Tu Ni Yo" will follow an earlier single titled "Mirate," which was released during the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017.

Aside from a new album and a prosperous love life, Lopez is also busy with a dance competition series, "World of Dance," where she serves as a judge and executive producer. Just recently, it has been announced that NBC has renewed "World of Dance" for another season. The renewal was made with just five episodes having been aired from the first season.

"I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart. I am so happy that World of Dance has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC." Lopez said in a statement, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.