Jennifer Lopez's New Song Is Inspired by Her Romance with Alex Rodriguez

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez is apparently the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's new Spanish-language single, "Ni Tu, Ni Yo."

The 47-year-old singer and actress began dating the former New York Yankees baseball player in February. As the former makes her comeback in the music scene, she said the new single is all about "when love takes you by surprise."

"The song is really about when love takes you by surprise — 'Ni Tú Ni Yo,' 'Not You, Not Me' really expected this to happen, you know?" Lopez said in an interview with Extra before a recent concert in New York City. "It's one of those things that when love comes, it just comes, it doesn't announce itself, and then it just takes over — ha! — you know what I mean?" She added.

Lopez went on to gush over her boyfriend and called him a loving father and a generous human being when it comes to her, his family and friends. She said Rodriguez makes her feel really lucky and that he is everything one would want a man to be.

"He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be," Lopez continued. "I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is," she went on to say.

After their relationship was publicly confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez have been enjoying time together, and they recently traveled to Paris for a romantic vacation. There, the latter reportedly popped the question and she said yes.

It came to light when an insider told Life and Style Weekly that Rodriguez proposed to the "Shades of Blue" star in their presidential suite at the Le Meurice Hotel. He had originally planned on proposing underneath the Eiffel Tower but decided against doing so in order to keep their engagement under wraps.

However, neither Lopez nor Rodriguez has commented on the engagement rumors.