Jennifer Williams Returns on 'Basketball Wives' Season 6

Reports are rife that Jennifer Williams is set to return to VH1's "Basketball Wives" season 6.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1Promotional image for "Basketball Wives."

Jennifer is the ex-wife of former NBA player Eric Williams, who used to play for several teams such as the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs until he retired in 2007.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Jennifer has already signed the paperwork for her comeback to the sixth season of "Basketball Wives." The report mentioned they have sources that said, "She's signed her contract and already started filming."

Jennifer's return is deemed controversial especially considering that things between her and co-star Evelyn Lozada have not been good. Jennifer and Lozada used to be best friends as was shown in earlier seasons of the show.

The same report mentioned that Jennifer had always wanted to come back to "Basketball Wives," however, Lozada was rumored to pull some strings to stop Jennifer's return.

Wetpaint recalls that Jennifer and Lozada's friendship started to become rocky when the former did not approve of the latter's relationship with Chad Ochocinco. Lozada and Ochocinco's divorce has been final since September 2012.

Another "Basketball Wives" star, Tami Roman, has spoken about Jennifer's imminent return on the reality show in a previous episode. Roman reportedly revealed that Lozada was desperate to block Jennifer's comeback and even threatened the producers that she would leave the show if Jennifer's return will push through.

And The Jasmine Brand sources corroborate Roman's claims as they told the publication: "Evelyn and Jennifer haven't spoken in years and they fell-out publicly. Evelyn did NOT want Jennifer back on the show. Evelyn has some power within the show and told producers that it was either her or Jennifer. Initially, they wanted Evelyn back so much, that they agreed."

Despite Lozada's alleged contention, it would seem producers have decided that Jennifer's return would spark more controversies to the reality show, thus making it more interesting to watch. The Jasmine Brand said their sources are positive that Jennifer's return would eventually result to a heated confrontation between her and Lozada.

"Basketball Wives" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.