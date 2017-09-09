Jenny Mollen News: Jason Biggs' Wife Experiencing Prenatal Depression

Facebook/Jenny Mollen Biggs Jenny Mollen with her first child with Jason Biggs, Sid.

While most women suffer from post-partum depression, Jenny Mollen has hinted that she is experiencing pre-partum depression.

Mollen, who is best known for her participation in the television series "Angels" and wife of "American Pie" actor Jason Biggs, recently revealed on her Instagram account that she is suffering from depression while anticipating the birth of their second child. In her recent Instagram post, Mollen is seen wearing black underwear while taking a selfie in a bathroom with her baby bump fully exposed.

"Prepartum Depression... it's what often happens to expectant moms who are awake in the world," Mollen captioned her post.

While Mollen did not directly say what causes her pre-partum depression, otherwise known as prenatal depression, the hashtags she used in her post are believed to be the culprits: Global warming, Trump supporters, small towns that support Trump, botched medical procedures, and many others.

It has been learned that the actress went on her rant on her Instagram Story. According to Mollen, she could already be suffering from depression as she plans to eat her placenta while "anticipating a major emotional dive."

Although she said that she was suspecting that the chemical imbalance in her body could be causing her to feel down in the dumps, she later hinted what could the root of the problem be.

"Maybe because I know what to expect this time, it's almost happening sooner, like I'm already through the motions of (this) insane life changing experience," Mollen revealed.

While postpartum depression is common, research has revealed that only between 14 and 23 percent of pregnant women experience pre-partum/prenatal depression. It may require the use of psychotherapy or antidepressants for it to be treated, depending on the severity of the case.

If left untreated, prenatal depression can increase a woman's chances of experiencing postpartum depression and may lead to a poor bond between a mother and her child.

