Jeremy Lin Believes They Can Make It to the Playoffs

Brooklyn Nets' point guard and main man Jeremy Lin believes that the team has the capacity to get themselves in the playoffs.

Reuters/Stringer Jeremy Lin with the Charlotte Hornets in 2015

Speaking to Chinese fans at a press conference in Shanghai, the NBA star shared, "I know everyone will laugh, but that's no problem. If I believe we can make the playoffs, this is most important.... He continued, "hopefully we can perform exceptionally well. Everyone thinks we'll suck, so I feel like we don't have a lot of pressure."

Brook Lopez may have been traded away, but Lin has no time to gloat about the loss of a good partner and teammate. He believes that the Nets will emerge stronger this season.

This point guard hopes that the team will be able to work well together. He believes that carrying the weight of the team on his own will do no good. Everyone must play their part.

As for the leader, he must lead by example, Lin stated. And in doing so, he must maintain humility. When younger players are struggling or feeling bad, the leader should be able to take care of them.

Above all else, for Lin, he wants to be happy about paying ball. Although winning is crucial as well, he admitted, he does not want to be overly concerned about his stats.

NBA analyst for ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton predicts that the Brooklyn Nets will do better this time compared to last season's devastating run. Pelton believes that the team can pull off 29.5 wins.

The analyst projects that the addition of guard D'Angelo Russell and forward DeMarre Carroll will change the team's dynamic for the better despite having NBA's worst big men.

Pelton sees the Nets finishing 13th, which places them ahead of the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks. They might, however, fall behind the New York Knicks.