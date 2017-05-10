Jeremy Lin Goes on Social Media Hiatus to Fuel Faith

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is ready to give up his social media presence to boost his faith and improve his prayer life.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JEREMY LIN) NBA player Jeremy Lin is going to give up social media use in a bid to draw closer to God.

Lin sent a new prayer request to his fans recently, according to The Gospel Herald. In it, he bared his plans to improve his relationship with Jesus.

"This week, I am fasting from checking any social media (if I posted anything, it's because I asked my friend to post for me) in hopes of removing some of the distracting voices of the world that compete for my attention with Christ," he shared.

"I want to invest more time in prayer and writing notes/requests in my prayer journal. I'm hoping that by the end of the week, I will be really locked in on Christ and basking in His presence," the Christian athlete added.

Lin also thanked God for giving him a much-needed rest after the NBA regular season wrapped up. Every NBA season feels like a "marathon" to Lin, so it's important for him to physically recharge after.

"I also want to praise God for allowing us to finish the season strong with 11 wins in the last 5-6 weeks and that everyone on our team stayed healthy," he said.

Another thing that Lin has to prepare for before every NBA season is jeers and taunts concerning his race. Lin earlier revealed that he still has to deal with racial discrimination on and off the court. The Christian athlete surprised people recently when he said that racist remarks are actually worse in colleges compared to the NBA.

He told ESPN that he has heard every mean slur there is about his Chinese lineage, and people poked fun at his eyes. "Hey! Can you even see the scoreboard with those eyes?" Lin remembered people taunting him.

"This [kind of racism and prejudice] is a beast," he said. "So, when I got to the NBA, I thought this is going to be way worse. But it is way better. Everybody is way more under control."