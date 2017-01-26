Jeremy Lin Injury News, Update: Lin Re-aggravates Hamstring Injury, Will Be Out 3-5 Weeks

The Brooklyn Nets are the worst team in the NBA right now, so things can't possibly get any worse for them, right? Well, their situation isn't going to improve anytime soon, because starting point guard Jeremy Lin is expected to miss more time after he re-aggravated his injury.

Reuters/Mike StoneAn old photo of Jeremy Lin while he was playing for the New York Knicks. In this photo, he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee following a hard foul during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 6, 2012.

In a statement to the press (via Yahoo Sports), Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed that Lin was going to be out for another three to five weeks after the latest setback with his strained left hamstring. He also stated that the team wants to be cautious with Lin's rehab to make sure that he comes back at full strength.

This has been a ridiculously frustrating season for Lin, and the Nets guard has only played 12 games so far. He has always kept his head up while he was sidelined, but he has admitted that it has been an emotionally draining experience.

"Some moments I feel super motivated. Some moments I feel defeated. Some moments I want to yell at God in frustration. Why now? Why not when I was a backup point guard the last 4 years? All the hard work I put into training, developing a new shot, regaining my confidence, having my desired role, the right coach and the right system. A year of my prime down the drain. These are the natural thoughts that float into my mind, get kicked out, and float back in," Lin said on his official Facebook account.

Lin might be frustrated right now, but he added that he understood that these setbacks were just life lessons, and he knows that God would always lead him out of the low points in his life.

Meanwhile, Lin may be sidelined because of his injury, but that didn't stop him from visiting the NBA Store in New York City to help them celebrate the Chinese New Year.