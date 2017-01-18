Jeremy Lin Injury News, Update: Nets Guard Says He's Healing Faster Now, Hopes to Get Back in One to Two Weeks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin updates fans saying he is healing faster and is hoping to play again in a couple of weeks.

REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Lin has already missed his 28th game of the season and was also sidelined even during his bobblehead giveaway night due to another hamstring injury.

He first encountered a hamstring injury during their fifth game of the season and subsequently missed 17 games. After a short comeback, Lin suffered another hamstring injury in a game against the Charlotte Hornets last Dec. 26, 2016 and has not played since.

On a good note, Lin is feeling positive about his recovery. Though the Brooklyn Nets management is relatively secretive of his injury status, Lin let fans in for a bit of update on his return.

Speaking to CCTV5, a Chinese sports channel, Lin was quoted (via the New York Post), "It's progressing gradually. I think the recovery is faster than last time."

Talking about his return, he added (via Nets Daily), "It's hard to judge. Hope to come back playing within one, a couple of weeks. But I'm not sure."

While his team is mum on the progress of Lin's recovery, the injured point guard shared, "We have different tests every day. So those include evaluating my muscle strength, getting an X-ray, MRI (exam)."

Even after Lin shared some details of his recovery, the rest of team seemed not as accommodating as he is with regards to the matter.

After the CCTV5 interview, SB Nation reporter Kristian Winfield shared that Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson still refused to give updates on their main point guard's injury progress. But the coach expressed his confidence that "Lin will be back in due time."

In other news, Lin remained sidelined even during the giveaway event of his bobblehead figure featuring braids that he started to don when he got signed by the Brooklyn Nets. The giveaway event happened alongside the team's celebration of Taiwanese culture last Jan. 15.