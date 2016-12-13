Jeremy Lin Injury News, Update: Specific Return Date of Brooklyn Nets Guard Still Uncertain

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following his second hamstring injury for the NBA 2016-2017 season, Jeremy Lin's return to the court as a Brooklyn Nets guard is still unclear. On the other hand, the former Charlotte Hornets star is looking forward to better days.

(Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)Jeremy Lin, when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets, attends a forum as part of his Asia tour in Taipei, Taiwan, June 13, 2016.

According to The New York Post, Lin spoke up early last week about his second hamstring injury. "It's been difficult," the NBA star admitted. However, he appears to be optimistic about the whole process of going off court again for an unknown time until he is fit enough to start playing again.

"But that's life. It's more how you respond to it. It's like, 'I'm given this. How can I still pour into my teammates, or who can I study the game?' I know in a lot of ways a lot of the setbacks or things that I've really not enjoyed in my life have been the most valuable for me in terms of a learning experience," he added.

The team has said that somehow, Lin's second injury looks better than the previous one. Lin agrees as he said it "is progressing much faster" compared to the first injury he incurred last year.

NBA News further points out that Lin is not giving fans any timeline regarding the progress of his recovery. It appears that he doesn't want to give fans false hopes or he doesn't want to get ahead of himself in terms of when exactly he will be fit enough to start playing ball again.

Lin first strained his left hamstring on Nov. 2, 2016. Because of that, he missed 17 games. Unfortunately, when he made his comeback on Dec. 26 against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, he strained another part of his hamstring.

The former Houston Rockets player revealed that even if he was not yet allowed to play with the Nets during games, he had been shooting some hoops and it was "really encouraging."

When Lin posted a photo of himself on Instagram that attributed to his injury, fans were quick to comment that he should stay positive even if his return to the ring wasn't exactly how he, the Brooklyn Nets and his followers expected.

Not the outcome we wanted, but soooo thankful and glad to be able to play again!!! And yes, I know I need a haircut go away #BrooklynGrit #Brooklynstagram #donttakethegameforgranted A photo posted by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

The video below shows how Lin started to feel the pain in his hamstring on Dec. 26 before he walked out during the third quarter and headed straight to the locker room.