Jeremy Lin Injury Update: Lin Hopes to Get Back on the Court in Two to Three Weeks

While the Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle, starting point guard Jeremy Lin has been recuperating on the sidelines after he re-aggravated his left hamstring. The Nets' hopes for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference may have been dashed already since they are currently the worst team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but getting Lin back on the court remains a priority.

Reuters/StringerAn old photo of Jeremy Lin with the Charlotte Hornets

Lin may have suffered setbacks recently in his recovery, but in an interview with Chinese organization BOXFiSH Education, the Nets guard revealed that he hopes to be back in two to three weeks. A number of reports also suggest that Lin will probably make his return in Denver, on Feb. 24. That is right after the All-Star Break.

When the Nets signed Lin to a three-year, $36 million contract, they envisioned him with franchise cornerstone Brook Lopez. Those two would have been perfect pick-and-roll partners. Unfortunately, they haven't played together much because of Lin's injuries.

The two can wreak havoc on the offensive end, especially with Lopez shooting and making more three-point shots this season. Lin has always been known as a slasher, so teams will have to guard the paint when he drives to the basket. His presence will surely give Lopez more open looks.

Lin has only played in 12 games this season and he is obviously raring to go. In a Facebook post last week, he admitted that things have been rough. But he knows that this is only a temporary setback and God will always there to guide him. Right now, he has to recuperate and make sure that he's not rushing to come back.

Lin's return to New York might not have worked out the way he thought it would, but he could still make his mark in the second half of the regular season. The second coming of Linsanity in New York is bound to happen soon.