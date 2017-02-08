Jeremy Lin Injury Update: Lin Says He's Progressing Well

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reuters/Jeff Haynes

The Brooklyn Nets were supposed to fight for a playoff spot this season, but things did not go according to plan. For the Nets, this has been a season lost to injuries. The team currently has the worst record in the league and they have continued to struggle without Jeremy Lin. The guard has only played in 12 games the entire season because of the injuries to his left hamstring, but he should be back on the court soon.

Lin spoke to his fans on Weibo (via NBA.com) last week and he revealed that the rehab process has been going well.

"I'm progressing every day. I can jump and run now. I can also shoot. It's really difficult to predict which day I will come back because it's been very day-to-day. Just the fact that I can run, I can jump, I can shoot, I'm pretty happy with it," the basketball player said.

That's true enough. Lin actually took some shots during the pregame warmups before the Nets played the Indiana Pacers last week, and Newsday said he would be reassessed soon.

Meanwhile, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has refused to talk about Lin's status, and he said he doesn't really know when the guard would be re-evaluated.

"I'm not sure, to be quite honest. When the update happens is when I get the thing. When we know something definitive, we'll let you know," Atkinson said.

It has been a miserable season so far for Lin, but he still has a couple of months to showcase what he can do as one of the team's primary offensive weapons.

During the chat win his fans on Weibo, Lin mentioned that he wants to win a National Basketball Championship (NBA) championship someday, and he also wants to become an All-Star as well. He won't achieve those goals this season, but Lin is still young and he will have plenty of chances in the future.