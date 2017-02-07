Jeremy Lin Is Making Steady Progress Daily; Super Bowl Tweet Got Televised

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin has been the talk of the town ever since his hamstring injury on Nov. 2 last year, and his fans, as well as his team, are dying to know when he would fully recover. Apparently, this is something that even the athlete can't say.

Facebook/ Jeremy Lin Jeremy Lin can already run, jump and shoot, but can't predict when he'll be able to return to the court.

The towering basketball player talked to fans on Weibo, where he was asked all sorts of things from his fashion to celebrating Chinese New Year in the United States. Of course, the issue of his recuperation came up, and he shared that he is progressing day after day. Despite that, there is no telling yet when he'll recover fully and make a complete comeback.

"I'm progressing every day," Lin said. "I can jump and run now. I can also shoot. It's really difficult to predict which day I will come back because it's been very day-to-day. Just the fact that I can run, I can jump, I can shoot, I'm pretty happy with it," he went on to say.

If anything, this is good news considering that he has been in and out of the court due to his injury while he tries to gradually increase his minutes. It wasn't until the last week of January that the Brooklyn Nets decided to pull him out for three to five weeks to ensure that he doesn't suffer from re-aggravating his injury.

In a press release, Nets general manager Sean Marks explained, "We understand and appreciate Jeremy's competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates; however, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns."

In other related news, his fans have more reasons to be happy because aside from being able to jump, run and shoot, apparently he can also tweet and get recognized for it. During the Super Bowl 51, he tweeted "Lady Gaga has bounce lol," and was even flashed on TV. So in any case, he's fine.

Fans will have to wait patiently for Lin to make a full recovery.