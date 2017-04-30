Jeremy Lin News: Basketball Star Speaks Out on Asian Stereotypes

Basketball star Jeremy Lin shattered the stereotype that has long plagued Asian and Asian-American men. Now, Lin is speaking up about that exact issue, expressing the struggles he goes through because of his race.

Reuters/Jeff HaynesJeremy Lin talks during a news conference before the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 24, 2012.

While speaking with Asian-American fitness activist Kevin Kreider in an interview, Lin outlined the stigma that comes with being Asian, especially being an Asian male. He recalled the 2010 NBA draft when John Wall was drafted over him, despite being equally skilled.

"Me and John [Wall] were the fastest people in the draft, but he was athletic and I was 'deceptively' athletic. I think I've been deceptively 'whatever' my whole life," Lin said (via NextShark).

Lin has since been dubbed one of the fastest NBA players out there, but his athleticism was questioned in 2010 because of his race. Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has said himself that race played a role in their decision to pass on Lin during the draft.

In March, Lin told ESPN that he was asked to provide identification at an arena because of his race, despite being one of the players in the game. One would think that a basketball star like Lin would be instantly recognizable, but he said that it is something that he just lets go. "I'm used to it by now. It's just part of being Asian in the NBA," he said.

The NBA player also commented on "yellow fever," saying that being Asian also affects dating. "That's just like when they say 'yellow fever' growing up, it wasn't like all these white girls are going for Asian guys," he explained. "It was the Asian girls going for white guys."

However, Lin remains optimistic about society and believes that the stereotyping will one day come to an end. All there is to it is to "keep being ourselves and I think that the world will come around and appreciate us Asians."

Watch the interview below: