Jeremy Lin News: Basketball Superstar Optimistic about Brooklyn Nets' Performance in 2017-2018 NBA Season

Reuters/Jeff Haynes Will Brooklyn Nets make it to the NBA 2017-2018 playoffs?

Jeremy Lin has expressed optimism that the Brooklyn Nets will make it to the playoffs of the NBA 2017–2018 season.

The 2017–2018 NBA season is not expected to kick off earlier than Oct. 20, but Lin is already oozing with positivity as far as his team is concerned. With a less-than-impressive performance of the Nets in the past two seasons of the NBA, Lin, after all, has nothing to lose in being optimistic.

"We're making the playoffs. I don't care what anybody else says to me," Lin said in an interview last month.

It is suspected that Lin's positive outlook on his team's performance in the forthcoming season of the NBA partly stems from the Nets' acquisition of L.A. Lakers' young star guard D'Angelo Russell, who was traded with Nets' very own Brook Lopez. According to Lin, with Russell now under the ward of the Nets, his team will surely cause some serious damage to their opponents.

"I'm pretty sure he'll (Russell) start (at shooting guard), but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque," Lin said.

To recall, Lin admitted in an interview last June that he could not help but feel emotional about Lopez's then-imminent trade to the Lakers in favor of Russell. According to the basketball superstar, while he was looking forward to what he and Lopez could do together for the team in the upcoming NBA season, it would no longer happen even if he feels that there is more that his tandem with Russell, dubbed as " Brook-Lin," can prove.

Nonetheless, Lin said that he understands the business behind the move and he can only wish that he and Lopez could keep playing together.

Meanwhile, apart from Russell, the Nets have also ushered DeMarre Carroll of Toronto Raptors and Timofey Mozgov of Lakers into their ward, with Jarrett Allen making his NBA debut through the team as well. With these new inclusions, Lin may, indeed, have the reasons to be optimistic about the Nets' performance in the upcoming 2017–2018 NBA season.