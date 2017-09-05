Jeremy Lin News: Brookly Nets Player Talks About Dota, Why He Plays it

Brooklyn Nets' point guard Jeremy Lin is killing some time while the NBA is still in its offseason. The basketball star is among the many athletes and gamers drawn towards the international gaming scene.

Reuters/Jeff Haynes Brooklyn Nets point guard, Jeremy Lin.

Lin was in attendance for the Road to the International Dota 2 Championships, a highly popular game among eSports junkies. Speaking to ELEAGUE at the event, he talked about his first time attending an international championship, which was three years ago. He said that he liked how hyped the crowd was and he likened it to an actual athletic event.

In the same interview, the NBA star also shared what he likes about Dota 2 and why he plays it. He even revealed his favorite hero, Phantom Assassin.

"I don't like individual sports and I don't like, you know, individual games," he said. "I like it when you have to work with your teammates and Dota puts you in that position where all five people have to be clickin' together otherwise you're not gonna win."

The Nets player admitted that he plays Dota if his schedule permits. For instance, he might play more during the first month after the NBA season, when he is on vacation.

According to Lin, the game also allows him to bond with his family or buddies, while they are working towards the same goal. For him, that is the most exciting part about it. Such gameplay is also the reason many sports fans are enticed into games like Dota.

Lin appears to have high regard for eSports players for their tenacity to train and their dedication to win, just like any athlete.

Although there are still traditional sports fans who would contest eSports as an actual athletic competition, the platform continues to grow and attract millions worldwide. In the years to come, its audience will only grow bigger.