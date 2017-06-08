Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Player Hopes To Be 'Healthier' Next Season

Jeremy Lin hopes he becomes a "healthier" player in time for the next season of the National Basketball Association.

REUTERS/Pichi ChuangNBA player Jeremy Lin of Los Angeles Lakers demonstrates his training during a promotional event as part of his Asia tour in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2015. Lin will be in Taiwan for various events, including a youth basketball camp.

Lin had a rough time at free agency before the NBA 2016-17 season started, but the drought of offers was stopped by the Brooklyn Nets who later on signed him for a three-year contract.

While Lin started strong and even helmed his new team's offensive end, his run to bring the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs started to turn bleak when he acquired a recurring hamstring injury.

Due to Lin's persistent injury, he was only able to play 36 games (out of 82) for the NBA 2016-17 regular season. He has also admitted that when he is on the court, his movements were limited to avoid further hurting his hamstring.

In an interview with a China-based YouTuber (translation via Reddit), Lin admitted: "I know that this year, I didn't finish at the rim as much. ... But this year, because of my hamstring, I was afraid to jump and take contact. So I hope that next year, I can get automatic 2 points when I drive to the basket."

He added: "First, I hope we can be very healthy next year. I feel we can get into the playoffs. ... If I could play more of if I didn't get injured, I feel we have a chance of getting into the playoffs."

On the other hand, Lin also expressed his gratitude to the way the Brooklyn Nets team and management have treated him and the rest of the players despite the underwhelming turnout of their season.

Lin said the Brooklyn Nets is very different from other NBA teams based on how they interact with the players. This is why, according to the popular point guard, there have already been at least five of his former teammates asking him if he can recommend them to Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks.

Meanwhile, Lin also hoped that he can further improve his outside shooting by the time he gets back to playing on the hard court. He said there were other point guards in the league who have decent play in the three-point mark and can drive the ball really well, such as Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.