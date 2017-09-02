Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Player Shows Support for Dota 2 Championship, Excited About New Season

Reuters/Jeff Haynes Jeremy Lin is excited for the new NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin recently showed his support for The International, revealing that he has been a fan of Dota 2 for a long time.

In a video uploaded by ELEAGUE titled "Jeremy Lin Heads To Seattle: Road To The International," the NBA player can be seen meeting and taking pictures with fans, talking about Dota 2 heroes and praising professional Dota players.

"When I attended my first TI three years ago, I was absolutely blown away with just how hyped and energized the crowd was--the cheering and everything around it," Lin said. "It literally feels like an athletic event when you're watching the game."

The 29-year-old also said that he was more a fan of games that required a lot of teamwork as opposed to individual games.

Lin even likened professional Dota players to basketball stars like him and said that all of them went through a lot of hard work and training to get to where they are now.

"A lot of people, they watch and they hear about video games and they think, 'Oh, I can do that,' but what these guys are doing – not any average person can do. It takes a ton of hard work, it takes a lifetime training, just like being a basketball player," Lin said.

With the NBA season fast approaching, Lin made it clear that he was looking forward to getting back on the court. The athlete recently took to Instagram to express his excitement and shared a photo of him and teammate Sean Kilpatrick in action.

Almost that time!! Cant wait for the season! @seankilpatrick #waitonit #undraftedmindset #BrooklynGrit A post shared by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Lin previously said that he believes his team will be making the playoffs this new season. He was also enthusiastic about playing with new teammate D'Angelo Russell, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers. The tandem of Lin and Russell on the court is highly anticipated, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the Nets will make it to the end this time.