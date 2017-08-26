Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Point Guard Attends Esports Tournament of 'Dota 2'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin recently attended the premium eSports tournament of the hit multiplayer online game "Dota 2."

Wikimedia Commons/genewang0123 Featured is an image of Jeremy Lin from 2014. The athlete attended the 2017 international championship for "Dota 2."

Before the National Basketball Association (NBA) season resumes in October, the American professional basketball player is supporting another league that he is a fan of.

Lin previously attended The International "Dota 2" championships in Seattle, Fansided confirmed, where he witnessed players with the highest ranks compete for the grand prize of $24 million.

The Nets' point guard won't be getting a chance to win the grand prize since he was only at the event for an appearance. However, Lin signed a $12 million contract a year in partnership with Turner Sports and IMG for the special ELEAGUE event, Clutchpoints confirmed.

ELEAGUE released a sneak peek of Lin's appearance at the event, where a camera follows Lin as he experiences the crowd and the energy from the international championships.

"I think the energy is off the charts. The lines are all the way down the streets and it's a lot of fun," Lin said in the teaser.

He also shared his first-ever experience at an international championship, saying how the energy and the hype from the attendees overwhelmed him a lot. Lin also explained one of the reasons why he likes "Dota 2."

"I don't like individual sports and I don't like individual games. I like it when you get to work with your teammates... all five people have to be clicking together otherwise you're not gonna win," the Brooklyn Nets' player said.

Lin's appearance and the rest of the event will be featured in a four-episode series titled "ELEAGUE: Road to the International DOTA 2 Championships" that will air every Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS. The first episode aired on Aug. 25.

The NBA player was first introduced to "Dota 2" by his brothers. Now, Lin is such a big fan and an avid player of the game that he engages in it at least three times weekly.