Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Point Guard Believes Team Will Make Playoffs

Reuters/Jeff Haynes Jeremy Lin believes in the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin is more than ready for the upcoming NBA season, and he firmly believes that his team will go far.

Lin seems very confident that the Nets will achieve success this season. He revealed as much while answering fan questions in an Instagram Live video.

"We're making the playoffs," Lin said (via USA Today). "I don't care what anybody else says to me."

Lin is also looking forward to playing with new team member D'Angelo Russell. It can be recalled that Russell was acquired by the Nets recently.

"We're gonna do some serious damage next year," Lin continued. "I'm pretty sure he'll start (at shooting guard), but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque."

Russell seemed to reciprocate the excitement, as he told Sporting News that he was looking forward to playing for the Nets. He also believes that he and Lin will make great team members.

"We just go. Whoever gets the ball, let's run. I complement his game, he complements my game," Russell said. He later on added, "I think we're just basketball players trying to make the best of it."

Lin was out for a large chunk of the previous season because of his hamstring injury. He has since fully recovered, though, and is currently having a good time in Taiwan. Lin has been sharing photos of his trip on social media.

With Lin and Russell playing for the Nets, fans surely have their fingers crossed that their team will make playoffs. However, some critics believe that there is little to no chance that Lin's words will come true anytime soon, especially since the Nets have been considered as the worst team more than once.

