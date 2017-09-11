Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Point Guard Predicted to Deliver 'Linsanity' Once More

Facebook/Jeremy Lin Basketball pundits predict that Jeremy Lin will be at the top of his game once more in the upcoming 2017-2018 season of the NBA.

After injuries prevented him to shine in the last season of the NBA, Jeremy Lin is predicted to deliver his once famous kind of game in 2012, the so-called "Linsanity," once more in the upcoming NBA 2017-2018 season.

According to reports, basketball pundits bet on Lin as one of the NBA's five breakout point guards for the 2017-18 season. With the Brooklyn Nets point guard only taking part in 36 games last season because of his injuries, things are looking great for the Lin as he is out to prove that he is not only a one season-wonder.

If Lin's recurring hamstring injury does not get in the way this upcoming 2017-2018 season of the NBA, there may be no stopping him from delivering a "Linsanity" sequel, indeed. With the Brooklyn Nets adding D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, Timothy Mozgov, and DeMarre Carroll to its roster of players this season, there is no questioning that Lin is in great company that can reactivate "Linsanity" again.

For some basketball observers, the combination of players that Brooklyn Nets has will allow Lin to step up and prove that he can still deliver "Linsanity."

It is not only the observers who are positive about Lin's unleashing of his "Linsanity" once more. While he did not mention "Linsanity," Lin has earlier said in an interview that he is certain that the Brooklyn Nets will make it to the playoffs of the NBA 2017-2018 season.

"We're gonna do some serious damage next year. I'm pretty sure he'll start (at shooting guard), but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque," Lin said as he expressed his excitement about playing with Russell as a tandem this NBA 2017-2018 season.

Lin's stint with the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming NBA season is his second of three-year $36 million contract with the team.