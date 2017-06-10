Jeremy Lin News: Brooklyn Nets Star Sees Effects of Human Trafficking, Invites Everyone to Take Action

Jeremy Lin isn't just known for his skills on the basketball court. The Brooklyn Nets star has, on several occasions, addressed social issues faced by many across the globe. Recently, Lin focused his attention on human trafficking and flew to Asia to see firsthand how this has affected the region.

Reuters/Jeff Haynes An image of NBA star Jeremy Lin.

Lin, who graduated from Harvard University with a degree in economics, went to Bangkok, Thailand where he walked through the country's red light districts. He was accompanied by Eugene Cho, pastor and leader of non-profit charity organization One Day's Wage.

There, Lin and Cho learned about "the various nuances, challenges and complexities around girls' empowerment," as well as issues such as "patriarchy, poverty, trafficking, education, government, law enforcement" and so on.

In his Instagram post, Cho revealed that he was amazed that Lin didn't want to just make a monetary donation, but that he and his team also wanted to learn more deeply about various issues affecting global justice. After the trip, Lin tweeted that the experience changed his perspective.

The 28-year-old point guard started his partnership with One Day's Wages earlier this year. He donated his game check to the organization, which reportedly amounted to around $140,000.

In a statement on the One Day's Wages website, Lin emphasized the importance of empowering millions of underprivileged girls worldwide and helping them get the education they need to build better lives for themselves and their families.

He added that he hopes to "shed some light on these issues" and that he invites others to join him in taking action. Aside from donating his wage from a single game, he also vowed to donate $100 for every three-point shot he has made this season. The total goal for Lin's campaign is $200,000.

Aside from human trafficking, poverty and women empowerment, Lin has also spoken about other important issues prevalent in society, such as bullying. In past interviews, he opened up about facing racism and bullying while playing basketball in college and how important it is to address this concern.