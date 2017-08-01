Jeremy Lin News: Can the Nets Guard Co-Exist With New Team Addition and Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell?

Reuters/Aly Song NBA player Jeremy Lin at a promotional event as part of his Asia tour, in Shanghai July 14, 2014.

Brooklyn Nets recently acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, fans are wondering as to how the 29-year-old Lakers guard could work together with the Nets guard, Jeremy Lin.

According to Elite Sports New York, if the two are to be compared, both of them have the capacity to make significant scores, with Lin having his speed and momentum that allows him to excel and with Russell being a natural shooter.

Lin, who was able to play in only 36 games last season due to a hamstring injury, explained how he and former Lakers guard Russell are going to co-exist in the team, considering that they play the same positions.

"I'm going to be at the 1, and then he'll be at the ... I'm not really sure to be honest," he said during a recent interview, as reported by NBC Bay Area. "I'm pretty sure he will start at the 2 but it'll be pretty interchangeable."

"And then, when one of us is out the game, the other person will most likely have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque," Lin went on to say.

Only time can tell if Lin and Russell will be compatible and work together smoothly in one team. As of now, the two guards seem to be quite confident that they will be able to adapt in no time.

Russell recently spoke with Sporting News, and he sounded really excited and positive about the new opportunity that has come his way.

"We just go. Whoever gets the ball, let's run. I complement his game, he complements my game," he said and added that neither he or Lin see one another as point guards or shooting guards.

"He's not a point guard, he's not a shooting guard. I'm not a point guard, I'm not a shooting guard. I think we're just basketball players trying to make the best of it," Russell added.

According to Nets Daily, the two players complement each other well. In Lin's recent interview during the Las Vegas Summer League, he reportedly likened this new partnership with the former Lakers guard to his past partnership with Kemba Walker in the 2015–2016 season, where they helped get the Charlotte Hornets to the playoffs.