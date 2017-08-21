Jeremy Lin News: Fans Claim Brooklyn Nets' Point Guard Will Provide New Designer Suits for the Team?

Reuters/Jeff Haynes 28-year-old Brooklyn Net point guard Jeremy Lin

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is reportedly giving each of his teammates a new suit for the upcoming NBA 2017–2018 season.

Some of Lin's fans reportedly turned to social media to report that the 28-year-old star connected with popular men's designer Abe Ndoye from Texas to come up with a new suit for the Nets.

The Senegal-born men's fashion designer also reportedly worked for other NBA stars and professional athletes in the past, including Memphis Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons, former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Tracy McGrady, and Golden State Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston, among others.

While there are no confirmed reports yet if there is truth to the rumors, Lin will not be the first NBA player to provide top-of-the-line basketball uniforms to their teammates. One of them is Kevin Garnett, who handed out suits for his team's rookies in the past.

Meanwhile, Lin said in a live Instagram video in July that he still believes that the Nets will make it to the playoffs next season despite what critics and fans say due to its disappointing record in NBA 2016–2017.

"We're gonna do some serious damage next year," Lin stated . "I'm pretty sure he'll start (at shooting guard), but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque."

In the previous season, Lin was forced to play a total of 36 games and sit down on the sidelines due to his hamstring and ankle injuries.

The 6-foot 3-inches basketball player with Chinese-Taiwanese descent also claims that he is excited to play with the team's newly acquired guard D'Angelo Russell in the upcoming NBA season.