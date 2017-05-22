Jeremy Lin news: Former teammates interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' poor performance in the NBA last season is not sufficient to turn off players from joining the team. According to Jeremy Lin, five of his former teammates have expressed their interest in being part of the Nets.

Reuters/Mike CasseseJeremy Lin

In an interview with Chinese site JD.com, which was subsequently translated on Reddit by user C_L_I_C_K, he said, "Last year... I have about 5 of my past teammates already texted me, asking if I could recommend them (to Nets General Manager Sean Marks) so that they could be traded and play with us."

Lin, however, did not mention the names of the five players. Slam notes that given that the player has been part of six different teams in his career as a professional basketball player, it can be difficult to identify who among his former teammates have expressed their interest in being part of the Brooklyn Nets.

Although Lin admitted that the Nets did not win a lot of games in the previous season, he said that it was the team's culture and the treatment they received from their coaches that drew other players to the Nets. He said, "Last year, we didn't win a lot of games, but our team was really close, coaches treated us really well. Our playing style, we kept passing the ball well, we played for each other. I feel like other players saw this. We were really happy for each other. When my teammates scored, I'd be happy for them."

He also said that he knows of other players from other teams who may be winning in the league but are unhappy, because they are not having fun because they are part of a "selfish team." Nonetheless, he stated in the interview that their priority is to recruit free agents to join the Nets. He said that the team, as well as their coach Kenny Atkinson, and Marks, will start recruiting starting on July 1.