Jeremy Lin News: Free Agents Showing 'A Lot of Interest' in Nets, Says Lin

Having the worst record and as well as the second-most money to spend in the National Basketball Association, many expect that the Brooklyn Nets will be huge players in this year's free agent market. And among them, some expect that the team will have a tough time attracting free agents to join its team this summer.

Reuters/Adam Hunger Jeremy Lin looks on during their match against the New York Knicks in February 2013.

Brooklyn Nets' very own Jeremy Lin, on the other hand, disagrees with this opinion.

During his exit meeting with the New York media, Lin made a surprising comment when asked about the Nets' potential difficulties in the upcoming free agent season.

"I honestly don't think it's going to be that hard of a sell," Lin said, according to Nets Daily. "First of all, it's Brooklyn, it's New York."

"Second of all, everyone can tell this culture is completely different," he continued. "There's a freshness, a different vibe. I think what we did after the All-Star Break will help, but also, players just want to be treated the right way and I know there's definitely a lot of interest."

Lin also alluded that there's a unique level of optimism surrounding the Brooklyn Nets despite their well-known circumstances. The team is allegedly handling team building in the right manner, and it appears that the right people are currently in place to run the show. He also pointed out the evident camaraderie among the members of the team, which is expected to stay even in the off-season.

"The overall theme is to get better and we should be working out together a lot," Lin said early Thursday. "We want to build team and we want to build family here. Guys really like each other and it's not something where you have to force people to do. We're going to want to work with each other, we're going to want to hang with each other."

According to the New York Post, while the New York Knicks players are subjected to the triangle system, the Nets reportedly played at the highest pace in the league.

General Manager Sean Marks had the team's storage room at the Barclays Center practice court remade into a family room, while also allowing his executive assistant and the basketball operation human resources director to work with the players' girlfriends and wives. They also allowed family members to be on the team charter and during road trips.

And it seems the Nets are confident that this culture they have nurtured for the players has made the team a better place for free agents.