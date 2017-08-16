Jeremy Lin News: Lin Not Pressured by the Playoffs, Hopes the Nets Perform Exceptionally

REUTERS/Aly Song NBA player Jeremy Lin at a promotional event as part of his Asia tour, in Shanghai July 14, 2014.

Jeremy Lin believes that the Brooklyn Nets will make it to the playoffs and hopes that they will play exceptionally well. During a media dialogue with some of his Chinese fans, Lin revealed not having a lot of pressure because everyone thinks they will not do that well.

"I still feel like we can make the playoffs. I know everyone will laugh, but that's no problem. If I believe we can make the playoffs, this is most important," he said. "Hopefully we can perform exceptionally well. Everyone thinks we'll suck, so I feel like we don't have a lot of pressure," he said.

Despite the lack of confidence of other basketball enthusiasts in their team, there is no shaking Lin's faith in his team. In fact, he said he is very satisfied with how the Nets performed during off-season despite the absence of Brook Lopez, whom he said he would always miss since the latter was traded.

According to Lin, Lopez was a good pal and their tandem was great. However, despite him being traded, he still believes that the Nets would be a stronger team this year.

Facing the Beijing-based media outlet Tencent, the famous basketball player also went on to talk about how he and D'Angelo Russell would work together in Brooklyn. According to him, he believes there will not be any issues after the June 22 trade, regardless of the numbers that players get assigned with. He also noted that their team only got stronger with their newest additions.

Asked about his role in the team, Lin said his goal is to lead by example by being humble and looking after the younger players. He also shared that in their locker room, he is often the one who gives instructions so as to get their team members on the same page.

Towards the end of the interview, Lin said that more than his personal accomplishments or stats, what is more important to him is that he gets to play every game with a positive attitude. "Everyday when I play ball, I want to be really happy playing," he said. "Of course I want to win a lot of games, I'm not really concerned with my own stats."