Jeremy Lin News: Lin Reveals Five Ex-Teammates Asked for His Help to Join Nets

Brooklyn Nets player Jeremy Lin recently revealed in an interview that five of his ex-teammates came up to him last season, asking him to help them join his team. Lin refused to name the said players.

Reuters/StringerJeremy Lin with the Charlotte Hornets in 2015.

A translation of his remarks during the interview revealed that in the previous season, Lin's former teammates reportedly sent him text messages, asking him if there was a chance that the Nets could trade for them. Lin responded by saying that the top priority of his team this summer will likely be free agents.

Lin said that while Nets had the worst record in the league last season, the team still manages to attract players because of the culture that it has instilled among its players. According to Lin, the Nets love playing together and for Kenny Atkinson. He also added that unlike other players, the members of his team are happy with the success of their teammates.

Talking about off-season priorities, Lin revealed that Atkinson and Sean Marks have already started looking for free agent candidates. Although there are already potential agents who could join them, Lin did not name who he thought would be the best picks for their team.

Right now, many of the Nets are already at training at the HSS Training Center. Lin said he would join the workouts next week, joining other New York-based NBA players like J.J. Redick. He revealed that he particularly wanted to work on his three-point shooting. After hitting 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts in the previous season, Lin's goal is to hit 40 percent, as well as practice floaters so he could better penetrate the lane.

Meanwhile, Lin, an Asian-American, also revealed in a recent interview that he had experienced racism back in college. He said when he entered the NBA, he thought the experience would be much worse. However, he was wrong. He said now that he's in the NBA, he has come to realize that people are way more under control and racism is pretty much less than when he was in college playing for Harvard.