Jeremy Lin News: Lin's Former Teammates Want to Join the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets might have had a terrible season, especially with point guard Jeremy Lin benched for most of their games due to injuries, but other NBA stars have had their eyes on their team. Lin recently shared that he knew a few players who admired the Nets' culture as well as style of play.

Reuters/Stringer Jeremy Lin with the Charlotte Hornets in 2015.

In an interview with Chinese publication JD.com, the 28-year-old NBA player shared that he had five former teammates who informed him through text about their desire to transfer to the Nets.

"I'll be recruiting. There are already a lot of friends, past teammates of mine, asking if they could join us," Lin said in the interview, as translated by a Reddit user. "Last year, I have about 5 of my past teammates already texted me, asking if I could recommend them (to Nets GM Sean Marks) so that they could be traded and play with us."

Speaking to the same publication, Lin said that even though they did not win a lot of games last year, their team play was ideal. Unlike other NBA teams, they passed the ball well and they played for the team as a team. He believes that this is what other players saw that made them want to come over. The NBA star hopes that their team's spirit will get his ex-teammates to join them.

Lin previously suffered from a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in a number of games. His absence in the court greatly affected the team's play, leading to more defeats than victories. And when he returned to court, the team's stats looked way better.

Lin did not say who these former teammates were. He has been on six different teams throughout his professional career. Those five unnamed potential Brooklyn Nets players could really be anyone.

