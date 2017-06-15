Jeremy Lin News: NBA Star to Visit Taiwan in July

Taiwanese-American National Basketball Association (NBA) star Jeremy Lin will reportedly be visiting Taiwan next month.

(Photo: Reuters/Jeff Haynes)A photo of NBA star Jeremy Lin taken in February 2012.

According to a report by Focus Taiwan, Lin's agent said that the point guard for Brooklyn Nets will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, July 16, and will stay in the country until Monday, July 24, as part of his Asia tour this year.

From July 16 to 19, Lin will be spending his time mainly in Taipei, where he will also attend a charity event on Wednesday, July 19. This will be followed by his visit to the National Taiwan University of Sport in Taichung in central Taiwan, where he will be staying from July 20 (Thursday) to July 21 (Friday).

The basketball athlete is also set to appear at a meet-and-greet event to be held at Tunghai University in Taichung on July 21, followed by a seminar in the city the next day, July 22 (Saturday).

For those in Taiwan who are interested to see Lin next month, free tickets to the NBA star's meet-and-greet event will be made available at a branch of Eslite Bookstore in Taichun, beginning on July 7 (Friday). To receive a ticket, interested fans need to present their national identification card.

Outside of the basketball court, Lin has been spending a significant amount of his time addressing relevant social issues in different parts of the globe. Recently, he traveled to Bangkok, Thailand and bore witness to the country's red light districts in an effort to learn more about the seriousness of human trafficking, poverty and women empowerment as global and societal issues.

During his visit to Thailand, Lin was accompanied by Eugene Cho, the pastor and leader of the nonprofit charity organization One Day's Wage, to whom the 28-year-old point guard reportedly donated his game check amounting to around $140,000 in order to help raise awareness about girl's empowerment.

Lin, in the past, has also spoken up about other important societal issues, including racism bullying.