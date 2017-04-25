Jeremy Lin News: Nets Star Talks About Asian-American Stereotypes

Jeremy Lin shared his thoughts on the racial stereotype of Asian-American men and women as a popular Asian-American trainer asked the Brooklyn Nets player this question. Lin agreed that the subject of perception of Asian masculinity needs more open discussion.

(Photo: Reuters/Pichi Chuang)NBA player Jeremy Lin of Los Angeles Lakers demonstrates his training during a promotional event as part of his Asia tour in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2015.

Kevin Kreider, known fitness activist, asked Lin this question during a question and answer session in a gathering of Asian-American men and women, as reported by Nets Daily. Kreider asked during the event in Philadelphia earlier this week whether Asian men were being viewed as unattractive, as part of the stereotype on Asian and Asian-American men.

"Did you ever come across the stereotype Asian guys not being attractive, and if you have, how do you think we can break that in the American culture especially?" Kreider asked Jeremy Lin.

As he answered, Lin noted the stereotypes that he has been faced with as an Asian-American male, something that happened at times on the National Basketball Association (NBA) court. Lin mentioned how the 2010 NBA draft labeled him as "deceptively" athletic, despite him and John Wall scoring the same in terms of athleticism, according to China Post.

John Wall ended up being taken as the number one pick on that year's draft. According to Jeremy Lin, "Me and John were the fastest people in the draft, but he was athletic and I was 'deceptively' athletic. I think I've been deceptively 'whatever' my whole life," Lin said.

Lin went on to address the stereotypes that Asian men and women experience differently, in terms of dating and inter-race romantic relationships. "I feel like a lot of times we had a lot of Asian girls going for non-Asian guys. You don't see a lot of non-Asian girls going for Asian guys," Lin continued.

He noted, "I think we just need to keep being ourselves and I think that the world will come around and appreciate us Asians," before adding, "Kill them with kindness for the time being."

Watch the video below on Kreider's question and answer session with Jeremy Lin about "Breaking Stereotypes and de-masculinisation."