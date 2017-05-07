Jeremy Lin News: Nets Star Talks About His Diet, Sleep

After a season fraught with injuries and fitness concerns, Jeremy Lin talked about his training, diet, and the variety of ways he stays prepared for National Basketball Association games.

Reuters/Pichi ChuangNBA player Jeremy Lin of Los Angeles Lakers demonstrates his training during a promotional event as part of his Asia tour in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2015.

The Brooklyn Nets star battled injuries this season. Hamstring and ankle issues cost Lin 46 games this NBA year and set him back from his goal of leading the Nets back to a competitive level. GQ Magazine talked with Jeremy Lin on how he went about this season when he had to put special focus on rest and recovery.

Many NBA fans have little idea on how NBA players like Lin eat before a game. It's a good assumption that most NBA players will try to enter a game with just enough food in them to keep themselves light and active. When asked about it, Lin replied that he mostly follows that convention, with just two or three meals on the day of the game itself, depending on when he wakes up.

A mid-day meal, according to Lin is " just clean everything; lean proteins, veggies and clean, good carbs," Lin said. Then, he is asked about what he eats for an early breakfast. "Something light, like a ham, onion and avocado omelet" Lin replied.

Earlier, Lin has posted to social media about his cravings for In-N-Out Burgers. With regards to cheat meals and junk food, Lin gave this piece of advice: "it's all about timing and you have to be smart about when you do that." Later on, he added that "You don't want to have a cheat meal right before a game. Even the night before (a game), you still have to be careful."

Lin also talked about taking a special interest in how he sleeps. For his research on this, he worked with Cheri Mah, a Sleep Research Fellow at the University of California, San Francisco Human Performance Center. Lin noted that Mah's research demonstrated that better sleep improves shooting performance in basketball — a fact that he confirms with his career-high percentage from the three-point line this season.