Jeremy Lin News, Updates: Lin Confident Nets Can Attract Free Agents This Summer

The Brooklyn Nets don't really have much to build on. The team could have had the best odds to land the first overall pick in this year's draft. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics had the option to swap picks with them this year because of the infamous trade they made four years ago. Instead, the Nets would get the 27th overall this year and they still have to give up their 2018 draft pick to the Celtics next summer.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/scott mecum)Jeremy Lin with the New York Knicks in 2012.

The team is in a difficult situation because of the trade, but Jeremy Lin is here to do some recruiting.

Lin has always been confident that the Nets can attract free agents this summer and he has previously said that he will help convince players to sign with the team.

In an interview with Chinese website JD.com, Lin said he has already reached out to a few of his old teammates and some of them were interested in joining the Nets. He said some former teammates have already asked him to recommend them to Nets management as early as last year.

"Last year, I have about 5 of my past teammates already texted me, asking if I could recommend them (to Nets GM Sean Marks) so that they could be traded and play with us," Lin said during the interview, as translated by Reddit user C_L_I_C_K.

In the same interview, Lin also talked about how frustrating it was when he was forced to miss games due to the hamstring injuries. However, he managed to keep his head up during the struggles thanks to his faith in God.

"The most important thing (to uplift my mood when injured) was to pray, study the Bible, and to trust that God has the perfect plan for me. This is very important. As soon as I get injured, I would pray immediately because I know that internally, I would be very angry, very sad," he said.

Lin should come back stronger than ever next season.