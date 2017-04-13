Jeremy Lin Says 'Complacency and Comfort Is the Enemy of Progress'

When Jeremy Lin says he wants to finish the season on a high note, opposing teams better listen because he is dead serious.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/scott mecum)Jeremy Lin with the New York Knicks in 2012.

The Brooklyn Nets went into Saturday's game with the Chicago Bulls with nothing to lose since they were already out of the playoff race. On the other hand, the Bulls needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Nets could have taken it easy and rest their veterans in the final games of the season, but they refused to do that. During the game, the Nets played like they were the ones who were fighting to make the postseason and they showed the Bulls that winning on their home floor wasn't going to be easy.

Interestingly, Lin spoke with NetsDaily before the game and he talked about how they were going to continue playing their best even though there was nothing else to play for this season.

"I mean we're finishing strong, but complacency and comfort is the enemy of progress to me, so the minute I start thinking I'm doing well is the second I start not doing well. We just gotta be pedal to the ground our last three games and honestly I'm not even finishing strong for next season, I'm just finishing strong for this year," Lin said during the interview.

That's the mindset with a lot of these guys. We don't know what's going to happen next year but we want to finish strong and we're competitors so we want to do great every day," he continued.

Lin struggled from the field against Bulls, but he filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

After going 9–49 in their first 58 games, the Nets are finally turning the corner and they have gone 11–11 since then. The turnaround coincides with Lin's return to the team.

The Nets could have fielded a competitive team if Lin didn't get sidelined with the hamstring injuries. Teams better watch out for them next season.