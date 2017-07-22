Jeremy Lin Positive About Nets Making the Playoffs This Coming NBA Season

Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets recently arrived in Taiwan following his teammate Jeremy Lin who is conducting his annual basketball camp. LeVert will help Lin in coaching the participants of the sports program.

REUTERS/Aly Song NBA player Jeremy Lin at a promotional event as part of his Asia tour, in Shanghai, July 14, 2014.

Lin, whose parents originated from Taiwan, is considered a superstar in the country. The 28-year-old landed in Taiwan last Sunday and there he was greeted by throngs of adoring fans, some were even wearing Nets shirts and others brought with them signs in both English and Chinese.

Taiwan will be the first stop for Lin's annual Asian tour and it's likely that such crowds would be reoccurring for the Nets player.

LeVert will be with Lin for about two days and surely, Taiwanese fans are excited to see two basketball superstars in their home country.

With his visit to Taiwan, Lin had also brought with him extreme positivity, especially regarding the upcoming National Basketball Association season.

According to the player, the Nets would, in fact, be making the playoffs even after a 20–62 record-worst for the league last season. Now, he is claiming that the team would go beyond game No. 82.

"We're making the playoffs. I don't care what anybody else says to me," Lin said as he answered a few questions during an Instagram Live video.

The Nets have also recently acquired D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the live feed, Lin could not help but express how excited he is to play with the 21-year-old.

"We're gonna do some serious damage next year," he said. "I'm pretty sure he'll start at shooting guard, but it will be pretty interchangeable. And then when one of us is out of the game, the other person most likely will have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque."