Jeremy Lin Predicts Brooklyn Nets Will Make the NBA Playoffs in 2018

Jeremy Lin and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on the Eastern Conference's weakened state in the upcoming National Basketball Association season. The point guard went as far as to say that the beleaguered team will make it to the playoffs.

Reuters/Jeff Haynes Jeremy Lin has high hopes for the Brooklyn Nets in the next NBA season.

To say that the Nets fell on hard times last season is an understatement. The franchise posted a league-worst 20–62 record in the 2016–2017 season which followed the 21–61 record of the previous season.

But this year will be the year for the Nets at least as far as Lin is concerned. During a recent visit to Taiwan, the 28-year-old athlete answered questions from fans and said that his team will make it past game 82.

"We're making the playoffs," Lin said in an Instagram Live video. "I don't care what anybody else tells me."

Lin also talked about guard D'Angelo Russell, "We're gonna do some serious damage next year." He said that he can't wait to play with the young star recently acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers who are also struggling in the Western Conference.

The Nets point guard was limited to playing just 36 games last season due to hamstring and ankle injuries. This absence certainly contributed to the team's dismal performance which is why he has high hopes for Russell next season.

Lin further revealed that the 21-year-old will probably start as a shooting guard but will be interchangeable with his own position as a point guard. This means that when either of them is out, the team won't be handicapped as much as before.

But are their chances that big this upcoming season? Sure, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers were decimated in the post-season but to move from the worst in the league to the playoffs is probably too tall an order for the untested Brooklyn roster.

Who knows, maybe Lin and the boys will pull a fast one in the 2017–2018 season. But if one thing is certain, it's that fans will never know how the team might have fared if the infamous Boston Celtics trade of 2013 never happened.