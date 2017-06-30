Jeremy Lin Rocks New Hairstyle in Funny Instagram Story

Instagram/jlin7 Jeremy Lin is a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets bearing the jersey number 7.

If there is one thing Jeremy Lin is known for besides Basketball, it would have to be his incredible hair styles. And now, it looks like the 28-year-old Nets point guard is sporting a new hairdo.

Lin took to Instagram Story to share a photo of his new hairstyle and the first photo he posted was definitely nothing short of hilarious. The basketball player's hair was put into multiple braids which were all swept downwards. Lin has been known to sport braids but never something this intentionally funny. He captioned the photo saying, "I look like an Asian professor Snape or Asian Snoop Dogg or something. Can't put my finger on it exactly."

Instagram/jlin7 The 28-year-old basketball player shared via Instagram Story a hilarious picture of himself.

An Asian Snoop Dogg would definitely be a more appropriate description for him. Hours later, Lin posted another image of him on Instagram Story and this time the braids were finally arranged and tied together, thus admitting that his earlier photo was only a joke.

Instagram/jlin7 He quickly followed up with another image of the finished version of his hairstyle.

But aside from sporting a cool new hairdo while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Lin is also a serious advocate against child trafficking. In fact, earlier this month, the basketball player traveled to Thailand where he got to see firsthand the terrors of child trafficking.

He coordinated with two charities, One Day's Wages and the Hug Project, in Thailand during his trip. After that, he donated a large sum, his game check from the March 17 Nets game in Boston, to One Day's Wages and is already planning to do the same in the future.

Lin admitted that the trip definitely changed his perspective.

"Millions of girls across the globe are unable to get the education they need to provide for themselves and their families. This is due to unaffordable school fees, forced child marriage, lack of sanitary products when they reach puberty, and many other barriers. My hope is to shed some light on these issues, and invite you to join me in taking action" Lin said.