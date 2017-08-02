Jeremy Lin Trade Rumors: Possible Three-Team Deal Involving Cavs, Nuggets, and Nets Predicted

REUTERS/Aly Song NBA player Jeremy Lin at a promotional event as part of his Asia tour, in Shanghai July 14, 2014.

A potential trade might take place between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

On July 24, ESPN writer Zach Lowe suggested that it is possible for the Nuggets' to use the Nets in a three-team deal in a bid to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cavs.

In a column written by Lowe, the writer said Jeremy Lin could be a potential candidate to be traded with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play alongside LeBron James. According to Lowe, James' team might receive Lin, Wilson Chandler, Gary Harris and a pick, while the Denver Nuggets might get Irving and keep Dejounte Murray while sending out picks. In the meantime, the Nets would then end up "gobbling up unwanted money, including Shumpert, for draft assets."

Although the three-team deal is possible, Lowe said Brooklyn's coach, Kenny Atkinson, might not let Lin go, especially now that there are rumors about Lin teaming up with D'Angelo Russell for a backcourt duo. Lin's fans know just how deep his relationship with Atkinson is and how the Brooklyn Nets would like to see how the Lin-Russell tandem will help the team.

Talking about the rumored Lin-Russell backcourt duo, Lowe said, "There have been no rumblings yet about Lin, or the Nets' participation as a third wheel in any Irving deal, league sources say. The bond between Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn's coach, and Lin runs deep, and the Nets want to see how D'Angelo Russell looks next to Lin."

While Lin is one of the Nets greatest players, the team does not consider him untouchable. Lowe thinks so. According to him, Lin could serve as the lever that sets the three-team deals into motion, with the Brooklyn Nets selecting draft picks to take in small-salary players like Cole Aldrich.

Last season, Lin was only able to play in 36 games after suffering hamstring injuries. Despite that, other teams still see him as a potential target for a late-season charge in the Western or Eastern Conference because of his great leadership skills on the court and his ability to deal with Atkinson's offense.