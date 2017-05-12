Jeremy Lin Updates, News: Lin Says Racist Remarks in College Were Worse Compared to the NBA

National Basketball Association (NBA) fans can be quite brutal when they are heckling players from the opposing team. Every now and then, some will even hurl racist comments at the players and they tend to get away with it.

(Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)Jeremy Lin (7) with the Charlotte Hornets in 2016.

Taiwanese-American guard Jeremy Lin is no stranger to racist attacks and he has had his fair share of unpleasant experiences through the years. During an interview on his teammate Randy Foye's "Outside Shot with Randy Foye" podcast, Lin revealed that the racist remarks he hears right now are nothing compared to the ones he heard in college.

"The worst was at Cornell, when I was being called a c—k," Lin shared during the interview, via ESPN.

He said the comment really bothered him and he played poorly during the game because he tried to bottle it up inside. The fans at Yale weren't any better either and one fan specifically heckled him because of his eyes. At Vermont, a coach and his players even shouted derogatory comments in front of the referee and they got away with it.

"It's crazy. My teammate started yelling at the ref, 'You just heard it, it was impossible for you not to hear that. How could you not do something?' And the ref just pretended like nothing happened," Lin continued.

It's actually a little surprising to hear that racist slurs were far worse in the Ivy League compared to the NBA. Lin admitted that he thought things were going to get worse in the NBA, but fortunately, it didn't. While Lin still hears racist remarks from time to time, he has learned to take it all in stride.

"To this day in the NBA, there are still some times where there are still some fans that will say smaller stuff and that is not a big deal. But that motivates me in a different way," he said.