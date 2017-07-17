Jeremy Meeks' Wife News: Melissa Meeks Reacts to Photos of 'Hot Convict' With New Girlfriend Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks' wife, Melissa, has reacted to her husband's recent photos with his new girlfriend, heiress and "Made in Chelsea" star Chloe Green. The man known on the internet as the "hot convict," who became famous because of his mugshot photo, has been going about town with her following the Meeks' separation.

Pixabay/Catkin The marriage between Jeremy and Melissa Meeks is over.

Melissa posted poignant words on her Instagram last Friday, July 14, which stated, "Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie." Her post came out the same day photos showed Jeremy with Green. The couple was spotted kissing and cuddling during a party.

Jeremy recently filed for legal separation from Melissa after eight years of marriage. She previously stated she was going to seek divorce but her husband surprised her with this legal move, according to TMZ.

The couple parted ways as of June 24, as stated in Jeremy's documents. He is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son Jeremy Jr. Melissa has two older kids from a previous relationship.

According to Us Weekly, Jeremy and Green went public with their relationship on July 1 after their photos were splashed on a news outlet based in Turkey. At that time, Jeremy and Melissa had not made any public announcement yet regarding their marriage.

Melissa was forced to speak up after photos of her husband canoodling another woman surfaced.

"I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over," she said.

It was Melissa who alerted her husband that his mugshot photo on the Stockton Police Department went viral on the internet in 2014 because he was good-looking.

"I just visited my wife, and she said I, like, blew up all over Facebook," Jeremy said.

Booked for grand theft and illegal possession of a firearm, Jeremy was released from prison after 27 months and from there, he embarked on a modeling career. He made his debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week in February.

He met Green while doing modeling work. Green's family owns fashion brands Topshop and Topman.