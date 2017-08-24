Jerry Lewis Cause of Death Revealed

The cause behind the death of legendary comedian Jerry Lewis was revealed by the Clark County Nevada Coroner on Monday, Aug. 21. They ruled that a heart condition was responsible for his passing.

Reuters/Kyle Grillot Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The coroner determined that his death was caused by a condition called ischemic cardiomyopathy, wherein the heart is unable to pump enough blood throughout the body.

Lewis has had a history of heart issues, which date back to his prime. The comedian suffered from his first heart attack in 1960 when he was only 34 years old. He suffered two more attacks in 1982 and in 2006.

Lewis fought many diseases in his lifetime. He fought against prostate cancer, Type 1 diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis, and even viral meningitis. And in 1965, the comedian had a terrible fall during a performance in Las Vega that could have gotten him paralyzed.

The 91-year-old comedian passed away at his Las Vegas home on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9:15 a.m. He was surrounded by his loved ones when it happened.

Fans of the veteran comedian are mourning for his death, and the entertainment industry are paying tribute to the legend. Robert De Niro, who co-starred with Lewis in the 1982 "The King of Comedy," said in a statement that "he was a friend." He wrote, "I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn't miss a beat, or a punchline. You'll be missed."

Lewis is celebrated as an actor, singer, director, and philanthropist. The 20-year-old aspiring comedian started his career in the 1940s with Dean Martin. Since then, he has been known because of his impeccable comedic timing and his big heart.

Through his annual Labor Day weekend telethons, he was able to raise $2.6 billion that he allocated for research on muscular dystrophy.

Jerry Lewis, may you rest in peace.