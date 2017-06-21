'Jersey Shore' News: Former Cast Members Hint at Possible Reunion

The cast members of former MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" hint that a reunion might be in the works.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Snooki, from reality TV series "Jersey Shore," arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.

Recently, the stars of the reality series have been bombarding their social media accounts with hints that there could be a "Jersey Shore" reunion coming up.

Rumors about this upcoming reunion started when fans noticed former members Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly D sharing some intriguing photos on social media. In the photos, they were all seen on the old set of the show with a claim that they were "up to something."

Some shots showed the boardwalk that the show's crew used to hang out on. One photo also featured Jenkinson's Pavilion Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, which served as one of the shooting locations of the former show.

Because of this, many fans speculated that there might actually be a revival of the former MTV show, where a reunion of its cast members will be featured. On Twitter, fans started to ask the cast if there was going to be a reunion of some sort, but they all kept mum. When one fan asked Snooki to confirm if they would reunite for a new show, the actress simply said she still loved her roommates.

The cast members of "Jersey Shore" have remained friends even after the end of the show. However, fans never saw them all together again on TV after the show ended its run five years ago. This is why fans started to get excited when the stars started to post photos on social media, as if trying to relive the good memories of the show.

As of this writing, the rumored reunion is still unconfirmed. However, the hints dropped by the former cast members make it easy for their fans to speculate that a reunion is indeed coming up. If it is true, then this reunion could either be a one-time, big-time special reunion episode or a full-blown revival series.