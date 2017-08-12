'Jersey Shore: Reunion Road Trip' Premiere Date News: All Roads Lead to the First Cast Reunion in Five Years

Facebook / JerseyShoreMTV The original cast of "Jersey Shore" on MTV

The cast of "Jersey Shore" is back for a reunion special almost five years after it aired on MTV.

E! will release a new documentary special called "Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" on Sunday, Aug. 20, where Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio will reunite for an eventful road trip back to the place where it all began.

But there are no words if other stars like Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Angelina Pivarnick will also appear in the reunion special.

In the sneak peek of the upcoming E! News special, DelVecchio is still busy with his gym, tan, laundry (GTL) routine, which he was known for during the regular run of the reality show. "I'm still all about that GTL lifestyle. Except there's levels to this now," the reality show star stated. "Gym—there is now a gym in my home. Tanning—now spray tanning. Laundry—now you send it out." He also sports his famous "motorcycle-proof" hair even if he tries to wear more sensible hairstyles during the past five years.

However, Sorrentino admitted that even if he and DelVecchio were very close during the reality show's run from December 2009 to 2012, the two of them were not in touch for the last five years.

News about the reunion special was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter back in July. According to the report, the unscripted documentary will center on the cast's recollection of their past adventures through an epic road trip. They are also expected to drop by several familiar stops along the way and share what they remember about that particular place while catching up with their current lives at the same time.

E! will air the "Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" reunion special on Aug. 20 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.