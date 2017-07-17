'Jersey Shore' Reunion Under Development at E!

The "Jersey Shore" gang is coming together for a special reunion docu-series.

Facebook/jerseyshoremtv The cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" is headed back to TV for a reunion special.

This August, E! will be launching a new series called "Reunion Road Trip" featuring cast members of former TV unscripted and scripted programs. According to reports, the show will center on the cast as they take a trip down memory lane and make familiar stops in their journey. Aside from catching up on each other's lives, they will revisit hot spots and share stories of their times together.

In addition, viewers will see the lifelong pals discuss the rumors about them and juicy behind-the-scenes stories. The cast members are also expected to talk about the show that bonded them for life.

The "Jersey Shore" reunion will serve as the show's pilot episode. Reps for E! have yet to reveal details about future episodes, but it is expected to be developed past the premiere run. Speculations about the reunion among the Seaside Heights residents started when they were spotted shooting at Point Pleasant Beach in early July.

Reunion rumors further swirled when Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi posted images on her social media accounts showing the female "Jersey Shore" stars going out and having dinner together.

"Jersey Shore" aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012, spanning six seasons and a total of 71 episodes. Stars of the show were Snooki, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. It's currently unclear which cast members are set to return for the upcoming docuseries.

Sorrentino recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight and he said the group has been in contact. The reality star also shared that everyone is excited about the reunion.

"We are on this giant group [text] chat," he revealed. "It's probably the best group chat you'd ever want to see. All day, every day just fooling around and saying what we want to do next... At the end of the day, there is a reunion coming. There is something new and I'm very excited for the viewers to see it."