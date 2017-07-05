Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald News: Henry's Birth Requires Couple to Make More Household Adjustments

Facebook/CountingOnTLC The Seewalds Ben and Jessa in TLC's "Counting On: TV series

After welcoming their second child Henry Wilberforce in February, Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald are now learning how to handle raising two kids on their own.

During Monday night's episode of TLC's "Counting On," Seewald revealed that their household became busier since the birth of their youngest child. "One adjustment going from one child to two is there are so many diapers and they pile up so fast. We gotta take the trash out a lot more often," the father of two said in the episode.

Duggar-Seewald, on the other hand, has to undergo more adjustments compared to her husband since she will be the one who will be left at home to take care of their two boys.

"I kind of expect it to be a challenge going from one to two kids — I feel like every day is different. Some days it's very, very simple. ... Other days, it's a little more chaotic," the 24-year-old daughter of "19 Kids & Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stated in the episode.

Other reports state that the mother of two also said that her job became easier with the help of the baby carrier that she received as a gift, since she can easily put baby Henry on it and carry their one-year-old son Spurgeon Elliot around the house at the same time.

She also said that Spurgeon also had to undergo some adjustments of his own since his little brother was born. According to Duggar-Seewald, the toddler had to learn how to share his mommy's lap with his baby brother. They also had to teach Spurgeon to wait for his turn when they have to feed the younger Seewald child. But the young mother claims that Spurgeon manages to cope with the adjustments so far.

The new adjustments in the Duggar-Seewald household are expected to be seen in the upcoming episodes of "Counting On" on TLC every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.