Jesse Jackson: Donald Trump 'Would Not Qualify to Enter Jesus' Kingdom'

Rev. Jesse Jackson isn't holding back on his opinion on President Donald Trump. The civil rights leader expressed his latest take on the U.S. president in light of the prohibitions on immigrants entering the United States.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Rev. Jesse Jackson is voicing his opposition to President Donald Trump's policies.

In a speech made before participants of the National Action Network's Ministers March for Justice on Monday, Aug. 28, in Washington, D.C., Jackson talked about the different social issues affecting America.

He spoke against taking statues down and the ills of the Electoral College. He also cited the president's stance against non-English speaking immigrants.

"Trump says you must be able to speak the language of English, qualified, and have a job skill," the reverend said. "Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump's country, he would not qualify to get into Jesus' kingdom."

The reverend also took an issue with the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act introduced by Republicans in Congress. The bill stipulates a point system for the government to decide on who can enter the country.

Jackson did not shy away from quoting the Bible to drive his point against the administration. He referred to a passage in the Gospel of Matthew 25:36, which talks of the followers of Jesus Christ who will eventually have to face the Final judgment.

"I was hungry, you fed me; naked, you clothed me; captive, you set me free," the reverend uttered, quoting the Bible's words.

Rev. Al Sharpton organized the Ministers March for Justice to publicly oppose the Trump administration. The gathering took place during the observance of Martin Luther King's 54th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Sharpton told the press that this was also a political rally among religious leaders since politics require moral forbearance and decision-making. Also present in the march was Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner who publicly criticized the Trump government.