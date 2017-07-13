Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly News, Rumors: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Exclusive Dating 'Friday Night Lights' Alum?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Featured in the image is Jesse Williams, who stars in "Grey's Anatomy."

After months of speculating about their relationship status, it has finally been confirmed that Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are dating.

Us Weekly has revealed that the "Grey's Anatomy" actor has been exclusively dating the "Friday Night Lights" alum. The pair had even been spotted on their way to catch a movie titled "The Beguiled" earlier this week in West Hollywood. Williams reportedly sported a black hoodie and a baseball cap, while Kelly wore a jacket over a gray top and a hat.

Back in May, a source told the magazine that they have been seeing each other for "a few months."

In the wake of the 35-year-old actor's split from estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee, Williams and Kelly have been keeping their relationship low-key, but now, they seem to have taken their romance to another level as they finally stepped out together in public.

"They were extra careful after all the media attention they got to be out together, but now feel more comfortable to go out in public," an insider told E! News.

Williams met the 37-year-old actress when they shot a video game in Paris back in January. The dating rumors started when Kelly posted a photo on Instagram with the actor, but during that time, it is believed that they were merely just colleagues.

The source added, "Minka has been there for Jesse not only as a girlfriend, but also as a friend. Jesse is really private with everything, especially his relationships, but feels open with Minka and she has been supportive and that's what he needs now."

As previously reported, Williams is still undergoing a custody battle with Drake-Lee, over their 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 21-month-old son Maceo. The actor is fighting for joint physical custody as he claims that his ex has been limiting his time with the kids.