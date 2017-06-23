Jesse Williams Divorce Update: 'Greys Anatomy' Actor Fights for Joint Physical Custody

"Greys Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is reportedly battling his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee for the joint custody of their two kids.

Facebook/GreysAnatomyFeatured in the image is Jesse Williams, who stars in "Greys Anatomy."

Amid his divorce battle with Drake-Lee, he is also fighting for joint physical custody of their son Maceo and daughter Sadie. Various news outlets have obtained a copy of court documents, and it has been learned that Williams's ex has been limiting the time that he is able to spend with his children.

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," Williams claims in the court documents, as reported by E! News.

"On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

For these reasons, the 35-year-old actor is requesting for a court order of a joint physical custody. He also made sure to state in the documents that he has "always been an active, involved, 'hands-on' dad" to both of his kids.

Jill Hersh, Drake-Lee's lawyer, responded to the allegations made by Williams. She told Us Weekly that "protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams."

She added, "It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy."

Drake-Lee is said to have no more comments regarding the issue.

In other news, Williams has reportedly been hanging out with Minka Kelly, whom he is working on a project wth in Paris. According to TMZ, in the last few months, they have been spotted together off set, but nobody has confirmed whether or not the two are dating.

The "Greys Anatomy" actor filed for divorce back in April after almost five years of marriage with the real estate broker. The fomer couple dated for more than five years before they tied the knot.